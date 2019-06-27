Weather permitting, Wednesday, June 26 to Wednesday, July 3, James H. Drew Corporation will be installing guardrail on the southbound driving lane of U.S. Route 61, Marion County in Hannibal

Weather permitting, Wednesday, June 26 to Wednesday, July 3, James H. Drew Corporation will be installing guardrail on the southbound driving lane of U.S. Route 61, Marion County in Hannibal.

The roadway will be reduced to one-lane traffic from Westover Road to Paris Gravel Road with a width restriction of 12 feet. This work zone will be in place continuously from 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 to noon on Wednesday, July 3, including overnight and through the weekend.

Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions. When traveling through work zones this summer, traffic flow may be merged to one lane. Take turns and merge like a zipper for faster and smoother traffic flow. For additional information on the zipper merge method, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLAISm1XuHQ.

For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts or sign up for e-updates.