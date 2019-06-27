The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command is offering financial assistance to local families who were affected by the recent flooding of area rivers

The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command is offering financial assistance to local families who were affected by the recent flooding of area rivers. Those seeking assistance will be required to verify the damage that occurred to their property or be sent via a referral from another agency, such as an insurance company or government entity. A state issued I.D. or drivers license will also be required.

Flood kits, including general cleaning supplies, are also available to those in need.

“Just because the flood waters are receding, it does not mean that The Salvation Army has finished providing help to the community,” said Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator Jeremy Koren. “While the canteen is no longer providing water and snacks to those sandbagging, and we have finished providing meals to the Illinois National Guard, our job is not done. The Salvation Army is here to serve the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of the Quincy and Hannibal area communities at all times.”

The Quincy Area Command serves counties in both Illinois and Missouri. In Missouri, The Salvation Army serves Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe. In Illinois, The Salvation Army serves Adams, Brown and Pike.

Those in need of assistance can go to The Salvation Army Family Services Center located at 501 Broadway in Quincy or The Salvation Army Family Store and Services Center located at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center Suite 200A in Hannibal. The office hours for the Quincy location are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office hours for the Hannibal location are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information regarding flood relief financial assistance, please contact Jeremy Koren at 217-231-5633.