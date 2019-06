The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has now opened Route B in Lewis County after being closed due to flooding from high water levels on the Mississippi River

To keep up-to-date on road conditions in your area, MoDOT encourages you to visit their traveler information map at www.modot.org.