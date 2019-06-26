Forthcoming subdivision across from Palmyra High School will go for ordinance vote during next meeting

Palmyra City Council meetings heard the first readings of bills to update city building codes and conducted a public meeting regarding annexing Greystone subdivision across from Palmyra High School.

City Council members and city officials held a public meeting about annexing the Greystone subdivision. No visitors presented any comments, and the city council heard the first reading of a bill for annexing the property. They also heard the first reading of bills updating the city codes for fire and private sewage to bring them in line with updated international codes.

In other business:

Council members also approved a contract for street overlay services with Emery Sapp and Sons, with the total not to exceed $140,000.

Mayor Loren Graham said he would be attending a meeting with the Department of Commerce for ways to reach out to residents about the 2020 census. He also thanked Palmyra High School for donating lights during their track renovation efforts. The lights will be installed in Foster Field, providing a savings of between $20,000 and $30,000 for the city.

