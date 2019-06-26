A four-run first inning proved to be all the Danville Dans would need Tuesday night as they dealt the Hannibal Hoots a 7-2 defeat in Danville, Ill.

Max Jung Goldberg stroked a leadoff home run in the Dans' first inning to put the home team on top. The most productive hit of the opening frame for Danville was a two-run single by Ryan Archibald.

The Hoots got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on a home run by Jared Wegner. It was his fourth of the season.

The Hoots would tally again in the ninth on an RBI single by Drew Gilin, who drove in Jordan Bailey who had doubled.

Losing pitcher was Derek Boben, who yielded five runs in the first four innings of play.

Winning pitcher was RJ Kuruts, who yielded just one run while working the first five innings for the Dans.

The 6-14 Hoots, who have lost five straight, were scheduled to play Wednesday night against DuPage.