The Ocean-to-Ocean team of Ford Model T drivers arrive in Hannibal on Tuesday evening. The team of 35 vehicle owners are recreating a 1909 ocean-to-ocean cross-country run from Tarrytown, N.Y. to Seattle, Washington. The team members will spend 30 days driving the vehicles at speeds of about 30-45 MPH. They are following the Ocean-to-Ocean Automobile Endurance Contest that started in New York City on June 1, 1909 with the first competitor reaching Seattle 22 days later.