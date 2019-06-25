The Third Friday Artwalk has been a staple at the Englewood Station Arts District for nearly 10 years.

The event’s 10th anniversary will be this September as it celebrates an event that has allowed artists to display their work inside businesses at Englewood and in recent years, booths along the sidewalk on Winner Road west of Sterling Avenue.

The event is held from 5 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of every month. A three-person committee in charge of the artwalk is making an effort to get new artists to come, and a handful were in attendance last Friday. Kara Paris, who owns Three Trails Trading Post, said the committee uses social media and word of mouth to promote the events and recruit artists.

There have been a wide variety of arts shown including woodwork, metal sculptures, paintings, jewelry, etc.

“Each time artists bring in new things, so there is a new product out there,” Paris said. “There’s a different type of art here all the time. We like when the businesses change up the artists because it helps get new people in the neighborhood. Then it gets their friends to come here and discover some shops they didn’t know were here.”

The attendance from artists and patrons who come to buy artwork has been up and down in recent years, she said.

“For a couple of months, our big gallery, the Englewood Row Gallery and Art Space, has been closed for renovation, which houses eight to 10 artists,” Paris said. “Our numbers have been a little bit down since it’s been under renovation because less people are getting their friends and family to come see their work.”

Some of the businesses that participate in the Third Friday Artwalk include Englewood Cafe, Three Trails Trading Post, Four Corners Framed Art, B-Vogue Salon and Art Gallery, Luckducks, Hill Flower Shop, Twisted Vine Winery & Pub, Vivilore, La Plaza Restaurant Inkwell Cafe & Art Bliss.

“We show a different artist every month,” said Thad McCullough, an employee at B-Vogue Salon. “We get 25 percent of the sales for any art. And we pay that forward. We usually help provide clay for a local grade school. We like to do good things in the community.”

‘We call anything from photography to acrylic art, to canvas to sculptures. As long as we feel it’s good art, we show it.”

In recent years, artists could purchase booth space along the sidewalk for $10.

“Generally, we have eight to nine venues that participate in this monthly,” Paris said. “The number of guest artists depends on the weather. Some people don’t come because they think it will rain. Some months we have a lot of people walking through.”

Vince Marrone is one artist who is a consistent participant in the artwalk, and said that there have been some days he sells a good amount of art and other times he doesn’t sell much.

“It’s up and down,” he said. “You never know whether it’s going to be busy or slow. They started doing the booths out here three or four years ago. Before people displayed their art just in these businesses. I still have some things in some of these shops.”

“A lot of people don’t even know this area is here.”

Ruth Ewart, who was selling products from Scentsy, said she was having a positive experience in her first visit to the event.

“I grew up in Independence, and I am familiar with Englewood,” she said. “We used to come to the Ben Franklin (store) here when we were younger. When I was told about the artwalk, I wanted to see what it was like.”

“It’s been great. Everyone has been really friendly. I also got to talk to a few of the business owners.”

An artist who wants to participate in the artwalk can visit, https://www.englewoodstation.com/3rd-friday-art-walk-weekends and apply for a booth. Artists can also stop by Three Trails Trading Posts or can contact Paris at 816-252-5622.

“We used to have more businesses here to participate when the artwalk first started,” McCullough said. “Now, we’re trying to build it back up. We want to get more people involved in the community.”