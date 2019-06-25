Volunteers are needed for a Bear Creek Cleanup on Saturday, July 13, to help clean up the trash and debris that remains after the flooding.

Volunteers are needed for a Bear Creek Cleanup on Saturday, July 13, to help clean up the trash and debris that remains after the flooding.

Volunteers should meet anytime from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the parking lot of Sodalis Nature Preserve, 700 Ely St.

The event is cosponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation and the Hannibal Board of Public Works. The 1819 Stream Team is providing gloves and trash bags.

Stream Team T-shirts will be available for participants.

This is the first event of its kind after a flood. Organizers are hoping to remove a large amount of trash and debris from the area in order to conserve and protect Bear Creek and the Sodalis Nature Preserve.