Peck calls Hannibal a 'very attractive city'

Lisa Peck began her duties as Hannibal's new city manager on Monday.

"I am very excited to be here. There are wonderful opportunities and great history in this community," she said after being taken on a meet-and-greet tour of city hall by City Clerk Angel Zerbonia.

Peck is upbeat about the community she now calls home.

"I think it is a very attractive city," she said. "There is a lot of investment that appears to be happening in the community. It looks like a very pleasant place to be."

Mayor James Hark welcomed Peck's arrival.

"We have been waiting for this (day) to come along for some time now," he said. "I am excited to see Mrs. Peck get started, get acclimated to the community, and get around and meet people."

Hark described Peck as being very enthusiastic.

"It's a good feeling to see someone raring to go," he said.

Peck intends to meet with elected officials and citizens in the coming weeks to determine their priorities and goals, and then "look for ways to make them happen."

