Hannibal Rotary Club's Fiesta Del Sol to highlight three live bands, food and beverages during family-friendly event

A Hannibal tradition of live music, food and beverages is geared up for Friday evening in Central Park to raise funds for the Hannibal Rotary Club's community outreach efforts.

Fiesta Del Sol will take place from 4-11 p.m. Friday in Central Park, highlighting three live bands, beer, wine and margarita tasting, food and merchandise vendors and other activities with a family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets to the festival are $10 each, and visitors 17 years of age and younger can get in free.

The popular annual event helps the Rotary Club fund philanthropic efforts in the area including scholarships, sponsoring the Special Olympics event, helping the local Super Suppers program and participating in the Salvation Army's bell-ringing event.

The park's pavilion will be the site of the live performances, beginning with rising local country singer/songwriter Carson Bock at 4 p.m. The Gus Page Trio will take the stage at 5 p.m. The St. Peters group will present a performance featuring acoustic selections. Trixie Delight, a well-known band from St. Louis, will perform a mixture of music from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and the modern era.

Participants 21 years of age and older can visit the beer tent and taste test a variety of beverages, including wine, margaritas and Corona, Modelo and Bohemia beers. A vendor row will feature merchandise and food like tacos, nachos and barbecue.

For more information about the Hannibal Rotary Club's annual festival to celebrate summer and giving back, search for @RotaryFiestadelSol on Facebook or visit the club's website at hannibalrotary.com.

