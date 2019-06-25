• A daughter, Infenity Echo Patricia Steward, was born on June 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Echo and Bruce Steward of Bowling Green.

• A son, Chase Michael Steven Thigpin, was born on June 21, 2019, at 8:57 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His parents are Susan Brewer and Johnathan Thigpin of Hannibal.

• A son, Braxxtyn Kale Jennings, was born on June 21, 2019, at 7:02 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. His mother is Samantha Jennings of New London.