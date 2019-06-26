The Hannibal Jaycees' 64th annual National Tom Sawyer Days will begin Saturday, June 29, then continue from Wednesday, July 3, to Saturday, July 6.

The Hannibal Jaycees' 64th annual National Tom Sawyer Days will begin Saturday, June 29, then continue from Wednesday, July 3, to Saturday, July 6.

“There's a lot of family-friendly events going on,” said NTSD Chairperson Trisha O’Cheltree. “Some of my favorites are fence painting on Friday and Saturday, and the Fourth of July parade.”

O’Cheltree is excited about having NTSD events being filmed for television. “We will have a TV show called ‘Little Town, Big Deal,’ with CBS TV in town to film all the Tom Sawyer Days events,” she said.

The TV crew will film all things Hannibal for the bicentennial year.

“Thank you to all of our committee members and Jaycees members who volunteer all of their time so the community has this to enjoy,” O'Cheltree said.

The Jaycees have improved their Tanyard Gardens this year.

“We have improved our lot,” said Bobi Mathews, Jaycees second vice president. “We finished a new stage and poured some concrete areas for the people to stand and see the stage better. We have an expanded lawn chair section. It gives us more space and more room to move around and help bring more [events] to Tanyard Gardens in the future.”

Saturday events will include opening Tanyard Gardens at 10 a.m. and the Jaycees' corn hole tournament a 11 a.m., Mathews said. The main event will be a concert by Jerrod Niemann with special guest Feudin' Hillbillys.

Events will continue on Wednesday, she said, with the concert by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. This is a bicentennial event and all the other concerts at Tanyard Gardens are sponsored by the Jaycees in conjunction with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Friday's band is The American Standard, and on Saturday, Killer Queen with SuperJam will perform.

The NTSD schedule:

Saturday, June 29

10 a.m. — Registration opens at Tanyard Gardens for Hannibal Jaycees Cornhole Tournament

11 a.m. — Hannibal Jaycees Cornhole Tournament begins at Tanyard Gardens

5:30 p.m. — Gates open at Tanyard Gardens for national recording artist Jerrod Niemann with special guest Feudin’ Hillbillys

Wednesday, July 3

1 p.m. — 47th Annual Pet Show by F&M Bank at Central Park

5 p.m. — Carnival Opens – grand opening Special $20 armband 5 p.m. to close

5:30 pm — Gates open at Tanyard Gardens for Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Thursday, July 4

9 a.m. — Arts and crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

10 a.m. — Hannibal Jaycees Annual 4th of July Parade

Noon — Carnival Opens – Get coupons at the ticket booth good for July 4 only noon to close

Noon Youth Mud Volleyball Tournament at Y Men’s Pavilion

Noon 2019 Tom and Becky Announcement in Central Park

2 p.m. — Talent Show by Hannibal Jaycees at Tanyard Gardens

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks

Friday, July 5

9 a.m. — Arts and Crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

1 p.m. — Registration Opens for Jaycees Local, Pee-Wee and Girls Fence Painting at N. Main & Hill St.

2 pm — Local, Pee-Wee & Girls Fence Painting by Hannibal Jaycees at N. Main & Hill St.

2 p.m. — Trike Races by Evening Kiwanis on a lot inside Tanyard Gardens

5 p.m. — Carnival opens

5 p.m. — Mud Volleyball by Y Men's Tournament at Y Men’s Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Gates open at Tanyard Gardens for The American Standard Band

Saturday, July 6

7 a.m. — Hannibal Cannibal

7 a.m. — Mud Volleyball by Y Men’s at Y Men’s Pavilion

9 a.m. — Arts and Crafts by Evening Kiwanis at Central Park

9 a.m. — Horseshoe Tournament by Hannibal POPS Club at Ringer Park

10 a.m. — Registration opens at Tanyard Gardens for Hannibal Jaycees Washers Tournament

11 a.m. — Hannibal Jaycees Washers Tournament begins at Tanyard Gardens

11 a.m. — Tomboy Sawyer Competition by Business Women of Missouri at Cardiff Hill Overlook

Noon — Frog Jump by Boy Scouts of America inside Tanyard Gardens (Reg. at 10 a.m.)

1 p.m. — Carnival opens for Family Day Matinee, $20 armband for 1-5 p.m. only – reopens 6 p.m.

2 p.m. — State, National & Over 30 Fence Painting by Hannibal Jaycees at North Main and Hill Street. (Reg. at 1 pm)

5:30 p.m. — Gates open at Tanyard Gardens for Throwback Night — Killer Queen with SuperJam; Biggest Hair and Biggest Mustache contests with $100 cash prizes

For more information and to purchase concert tickets, visit HannibalJaycees.org. For lodging, go to VisitHannibal.com.

bev.darr@courierpost.com