A deer is being cited as the cause of an injury accident Monday night that left two Palmyra residents injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 9:15 p.m., June 24, on County Road 230, approximately eight miles southwest of Palmyra.

A 2011 Ford Fusion was being driven east by 45-year-old Jennifer A. Harwick of Palmyra. When Harwick swerved to miss a deer she lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the road, struck a culvert and downed trees.

Harwick, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries as did a passenger, Kimberly M. Thielman, 22, of Palmyra. Thielman was also wearing a safety device.

Both women were transported by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.