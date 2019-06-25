Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be doing pavement repair work in Ralls County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be doing pavement repair work in Ralls County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Ralls County Westside Drive — Thursday, June 27, Friday, June 28 and Monday, July 1, the road will be closed from Route FF to Missouri Route 19. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ralls County Eastside Drive — Tuesday, July 2, the road will be closed from Spencer Creek Lane to Rocky Point Lane. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Ralls County Eastside Drive — Tuesday, July 2, the road will be closed from Rocky Point Lane to Business U.S. 61. The work will be completed between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ralls County Route O — Wednesday, July 3, the road will be closed from Johnson Street to Scott’s Lane. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Ralls County Route O — Wednesday, July 3, the road will be closed from Scott’s Lane to U.S. 61. The work will be completed between 12 and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. When traveling through work zones this summer, traffic flow may be merged to one lane. Take turns and merge like a zipper for faster and smoother traffic flow. For additional information on the zipper merge method, watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLAISm1XuHQ. For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alert or sign up for e-updates.