With more than 137 children and youth fishing, the Hannibal Elks Lodge 1198's Third Fishing Extravaganza was declared “a great success” by coordinator Jennifer Foster.

Many children took home trophies, but regardless of whether they caught the most, biggest or smallest, each one gained memories and new fishing skills, along with a new fishing pole from the Elks.

By having the June 22 Fishing Extravaganza at Lake Hannibal, “it is also handicap accessible,” Foster said.

“We had over 137 youth participating in the event and over 229 fish that were caught,” she added. “It was catch and release.

“The Elks Lodge is able to put this event on each year through a Beacon Grant that we apply for through the Elks,” Foster continued. “We are able to provide each child with their very own fishing pole to take home with them.

“We ask the Conservation Department to come in and speak to them and educate them on fishing, water safety and pollution, so they are educated. We feed the kids and their parents, and we provide all the bait and tackle to fish with.

“We have trophies for each age group for the biggest fish, smallest fish, most caught and the odd catch.”

Winners of the odd catch were Jackson Cook, who caught a turtle; and Beau Kauble, who caught a frog on land.

Age division winners were:

• Ages 2 to 5

Smallest Fish - Vera Lewis - 4 ¼"

Biggest Fish - Jax Fuqua - 14"

Most Caught - Jasper Wasson - 21

• Ages 6 to 9

Smallest Fish - Cameron Noland - 5 1/2”

Biggest Fish - Destiney Brae - 14 3/4”

Second Biggest Fish three-way tie

Mahayleigh Watkins, Ethan Vandermaiden and Aubrey Stewart - 13”

Most Caught - Navada Lewis - 14

• Ages 10 to 13

Smallest Fish - Amara Coffey - 4 3/4”

Second Smallest Fish two-way tie - Litta Largent and Trey Von - 5 “

Biggest Fish

Rylan Berry - 13"

Second Biggest - Jordysin Bartels - 9 1/4”

Most Caught - Christian Berry - 12

• Ages 14 to 15

Smallest Fish - Deacon Stark - 5 1/2”

Biggest Fish - Dakota Goodwin - 12"

Most Caught - Dakota Goodwin - 2

