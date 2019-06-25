Jarret Peters, of Grain Valley, was giving a man a ride home from a bar in Blue Springs when he was beaten and given life-threatening injuries on June 9. Peters is still in intensive care while his family raises money for his recovery and the case is investigated by Blue Springs police.

The Facebook page “Justice for Jarret” is accepting donations on his behalf and raised over $2,500 in about four days. According to the fundraiser, Peters will be going through 60 days of inpatient rehabilitation in Omaha, Neb..

An update posted last week said Peters was taken off a ventilator and has “had ups and downs with eating, memory, speech and some fine motor skills.”

Through their investigation up to this point, investigators learned Peters gave a ride home to an individual from a local bar. According to a news release, the Peters drove a short distance after dropping off the individual before encountering another vehicle. It was at this point the altercation occurred, according to the release.

One subject in the altercation has been identified, according to the Blue Springs Police Department, but police are still looking for information regarding the event, and asking any witnesses to come forward.

Peters is a husband and father of four boys.

Anyone who may have seen the individual with Peters or who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151 or contact Detective K. Lange at 816-228-0102.