The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Douglass Community Services recently honored 14 volunteers who had completed their first 100 hours of RSVP service

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Douglass Community Services recently honored 14 volunteers who had completed their first 100 hours of RSVP service.

Those RSVP volunteers honored include:

Catherine Ricciotti, Patricia Blackwell, Linda Wheeler, Lorna Stookey, Vernelle Massey and Linda Spaun,

“Completing the first 100 hours of service is an important milestone in volunteering,” said RSVP Director Stacey Nicholas, “It demonstrates a commitment to community improvement and volunteering.”

Partially funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, RSVP enriches the lives of senior adults through significant community volunteer service and personal development. RSVP encourages seniors to volunteer their talents, experiences, skills and hobbies to community not-for-profit agencies for the betterment of those agencies and the community as a whole. RSVP at Douglass Community Services is a United Way Agency.