National Homeownership Month is observed every June as a time to celebrate the benefits that homeownership has not only for homeowners, but for the communities they call home.

Homeownership is about so much more than just owning a home — it helps people build household wealth, can contribute to greater community stability, leads to increased social and community involvement and more.

USDA Rural Development has several programs that support rural homeownership, including:

USDA partnerships with private-sector lenders to help rural families buy homes. Providing loan guarantees for lenders working with low- to moderate-income families is the key to opening up private-sector homeownership opportunities.

Direct home loans for very-low- and low-income applicants. Some borrowers qualify for program benefits that effectively reduce the interest rate on their monthly mortgage payments to one percent.

Repair loans and grants that help people improve access to their homes and remove health and safety hazards such as poor wiring or plumbing.

Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance grants are available to nonprofit organizations to help very-low- and low-income families build their own rural homes.

USDA Rural Development Single Family Housing programs have served more than 4.4 million families in rural America since President Truman signed the Housing Act in 1949. Throughout June, USDA employees are celebrating National Homeownership Month with events across the Nation that demonstrate USDA’s commitment to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans.

Locally, Rural Development Area Specialist Janine Stephenson recognized homeowner Marvin Edmunds Jr. in Palmyra. Edmunds has lived on his family’s farm his entire life. When his home needed repairs, he turned to USDA for assistance.

“I was so pleased to be able to assist Mr. Edmunds maintain his family home,” said Stephenson.

Using a very low-interest Housing Repair Program loan, Edmunds had a new roof installed on his home. Affordable monthly payments will ensure Edmunds is able to safely remain in his lifelong home.

Contact USDA Rural Development

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/mo or by calling 573-876-0976.

USDA Rural Development has 24 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri. Office locations include a State Office in Columbia, along with local offices in Butler, Charleston, Chillicothe, Clinton, Dexter, Eldon, Farmington, Higginsville, Houston, Kennett, Kirksville, Maryville, Mexico, Moberly, Neosho, New London, Poplar Bluff, Richmond, Rolla, Sedalia, Springfield, St. Joseph, Troy and West Plains.