The Salt River Master Gardeners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Burton Administration Building, Room 215.

The public is welcome to attend. The building is handicap accessible.

The speaker will be Joyce Davis, Master Herbalist. She will present an overview on the medicinal use of spirulina, garlic and turmeric for health and wellness. She is certified through The School of Natural Healing, Utah, and presents programs on the use of medicinal herbs for health and wellness.

For more information contact 573-769-2177 or Janet Miller at 573-784-2585.