The 12-county area not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) was recognized recently as the ‘Agency of the Year’ by Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis, a non-profit group that provides heating and cooling assistance to low-income and disabled people in 24 Missouri and Illinois counties. NECAC, headquartered in Bowling Green with client county service centers operated in all 12 counties, collects donations each year for the program in Lincoln, Pike and St. Charles counties as part of the Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine breakfast fundraiser. The announcement and presentation was made during the Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis annual banquet June 7 at the Jewel Box in Forest Park. Displaying the 18-inch crystal award is NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick, third from left, with, from left:NECAC Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson, Chief Deputy Director Dan Page, County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz, LIHEAP Energy Assistance Supervisor Angela Kattenbraker and Emergency Services Coordinator Dawn Harrell.