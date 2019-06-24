A southeast Missouri sheriff has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff next year.

Scott County Deputy Carl Rose, of Sikeston, says he was fired Monday without warning. Rose, who was the department's 2018 employee of the year, accused Sheriff Wes Drury of firing him for political reasons.

The Southeast Missourian reports Drury said in an email Tuesday that the political race was not a factor in his decision to fire Rose, noting candidates don't officially file for election until February. Drury said he couldn't comment on the reasons for the firing because it is a personnel issue.

Rose said Drury verbally told him he was fired for insubordination.

Rose said he planned to appeal his firing.