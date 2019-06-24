Missouri’s Insurance Department is participating in resource centers to assist residents with insurance needs after flooding.

Specialists from the Missouri Department of Insurance will assist residents impacted by recent flooding and aid the public in understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim along with company contact information.

Generally, homeowners insurance doesn’t offer protection against flood losses. Homeowners should check their policies for exclusions, such as "water damage."

The specialists will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy., Independence, on Tuesday and at the Brunswick R-2 High School, 1008 County Road, Brunswick, on Wednesday.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage should contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

Flood insurance is available through the federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It may be purchased through licensed property and casualty insurance agents or through many private insurance companies. Typically, there's a 30-day waiting period from date of purchase before a policy goes into effect.

There are eligibility restrictions to qualify for National Flood Insurance. Consumers should contact the NFIP with eligibility questions at 800-427-4661.

On March 21, Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems as a result of release from upstream reservoirs, snow melt and excessive rainfall.

To find out more information as well as disaster-related resources visit: Recovery.mo.gov.