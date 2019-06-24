The Hannibal Hoots have announced that all remaining home games scheduled for the 2019 season will be moved to QU Stadium in Quincy, Ill.

The Hannibal Hoots have announced that all remaining home games scheduled for the 2019 season will be moved to QU Stadium in Quincy, Ill. The team had hoped to return to Clemens Field by June 28.



The catastrophic flooding has left Clemens Field uninhabitable for the remainder of the 2019 season.



The greatest challenges are the playing surface and the structural integrity of the decking which surrounds the grandstands at Clemens Field. The playing surface sat under water for over two weeks. That said, the surface turf and infield playing skin have deteriorated beyond playability. The team explored several short term solutions which included installation of sod and the replacement of all infield skin materials. After communication with several vendors regarding installation of sod, there was a limited amount of confidence the sod would take during the summer months, or even be playable until much later in the summer. The decking that surrounds the grandstands has been under water since approximately March 20. The decking and supportive structures have sustained considerable water damage. Due to the limited amount of time to reconstruct the project prior to the end of the season, the project has been placed on hold until after the season. Preventative measures are being taken to preserve what materials can be saved.



After obtaining Prospect League approval the Hoots' remaining schedule has been changed to accommodate dates that the Quincy Gems and Hannibal Hoots were to play at home on the same day. Quincy University and the Quincy Gems have been incredibly gracious with their resources during the Hoots' time of need, Matt Stembridge of the Hoots. An agreement is in place to move all home games to QU Stadium for the remainder of the season.



The Hannibal Hoots, which had previously moved all promotional events scheduled in June, will now plan to have those events a part of the scheduled home games at QU Stadium. The team’s Hoot & Holler nights have been rescheduled and will run as planned. Fireworks are planned for July 4, July 5, July 20, July 26 and July 28. The team is working with entertainment vendors to reschedule promotions originally scheduled for the season in Hannibal.



The coaching staff has worked diligently to keep the roster enthused and prepared while playing a displaced schedule. Coach Hicks and his staff are to be commended for their efforts to keep together a roster during this difficult situation, said Stembridge. The team has been made aware of the schedule changes and is committed to competing at a high level for the remainder of the season.



All season tickets, group ticket packages, individual tickets and Hoot & Holler passes will be honored at QU Stadium during Hoots' home games. For information regarding purchase, or questions email: info@hannibalhoots.com.