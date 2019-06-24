The Hannibal Hoots suffered a pair of one-run losses over the weekend.

The Hannibal Hoots suffered a pair of one-run losses over the weekend. On Saturday, the Hoots fell to the Cape Catfish 5-4 in 10 innings. On Sunday, the Catfish turned back the Hoots by a 4-3 margin.

On Saturday, the Hoots built a 4-0 lead during the first five innings, plating a run in the first, two of the third and one in the fifth.

The Catfish shaved their deficit to a run when they scored three times in the sixth. The home team rallied for a run in the home half of the seventh to tie the game at four.

Two walks, a fielder's choice and an error helped Cape plate the winning run in the 10th.

In Sunday's game the Catfish grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to single runs in the first and fifth innings.

The Hoots plated three runs in the top of the eighth to grab a brief 3-2 lead. The Catfish countered with a run in their half of the eighth to tie the game.

An error with two away in the bottom of the ninth enabled Cape to gain its second walkoff victory in as many days.