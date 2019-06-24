Retailer to provide donation to Hannibal High School

Apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, will debut a new Gordmans store, located at 513 Huck Finn Shopping Center in Hannibal. Gordmans Grand Opening Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27.

As part of Gordmans’ commitment to Hannibal, the retailer will present a $1,000 check to Hannibal High School during the Grand Opening.

Community members are invited to the Hannibal Gordmans’ Grand Opening ribbon cutting, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives before stepping inside the new store to discover bigger deals and smaller prices on merchandise for the entire family.

The new Hannibal store is part of a national Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 36 brand new Gordmans stores opening this June. By the end of the year, there will be over 150 Gordmans across the country.

As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises, including Gift Plus Shopping Cards opportunities for $50 or $5 cards for the first 100 guests in line. They will also receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag.