Willis Brothers, Inc. will begin work to the storm sewer system on North Florence Street July 1, closing an entrance to Meadow Crest Drive in the process.

The entrance to Meadow Crest Drive at North Florence Street will close and citizens will need to use North New Street to access Meadow Crest Drive. On North Florence Street itself, south of Meadow Crest Drive, traffic will be reduced to one lane and parking will be prohibited. Street plates will be used to cover construction openings in the street. Traffic control will be in effect. The expected completion date of this project is no later than Aug. 12, dependent upon the weather.

The project will involve the replacement of an existing and defective storm sewer pipe. Once complete, the project will result in improved drainage for the area and address flooding issues along East Northtown Road.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at (660) 627-1272.





