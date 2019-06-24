Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that 35 libraries recently received a total of $173,396 in state aid
“Missouri’s libraries serve a unique and vital role in their communities, acting as a hub of resources for their patrons,” Ashcroft said. “We are proud to have this opportunity to help some of those libraries serving smaller communities with limited budgets.”
The libraries each received $4,954 of funding for use on literacy efforts and technology upgrades. Each of the libraries selected for funding serve a library population of less than 4,500 patrons and have a budget of less than $100,000.
The following libraries received funding:
Adrian Community Library
Advance Community Library
Appleton City Library
Bernie Public Library
Bethany Public Library
Bloomfield Public Library
Canton Public Library
Chaffee Public Library
Clarence Public Library
Conran Memorial Library
Dulany Memorial Library
Hamilton Public Library
LaPlata Public Library
Lilbourn Memorial Library
Lockwood Public Library
Louisiana Public Library
Marceline Carnegie Library
Monroe City Public Library
Mound City Public Library
Norborne Public Library
Oregon Public Library
Piedmont Public Library
Price James Memorial Library
Puxico Public Library
Rich Hill Memorial Library
Robertson Memorial Library
Sarcoxie Public Library
Schuyler County Library
Seymour Community Library
Slater Public Library
Steele Public Library
Sweet Springs Public Library
Valley Park Community Library
Wellsville Public Library
Worth County Library
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 168 grant applications for the 2019 fiscal year, totaling $1,394,887 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to public, academic and school libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.