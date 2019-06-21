Massman Construction and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to the monthly update meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 in Riverview Park in Louisiana (weather permitting)

Massman Construction and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to the monthly update meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 in Riverview Park in Louisiana (weather permitting). This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. The meeting is normally held the fourth Saturday of each month and lasts approximately 60 minutes.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.