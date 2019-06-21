Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the hiring of Director of Wolfner Library Leslie Bowman and Co-Director of Elections Kendra Lane

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the hiring of Director of Wolfner Library Leslie Bowman and Co-Director of Elections Kendra Lane.

“We’re always excited to add skilled and intelligent leaders to our office,” Ashcroft said. “Both Leslie and Kendra bring strong backgrounds to their respective positions. Leslie’s experience in Maryland uniquely qualifies her to assist Wolfner’s patrons, while Kendra brings a built-in familiarity with state government, a knowledge of the law and an attention to detail that will greatly benefit our Elections Division.”

Since 2015, Bowman served as Director for the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped where she led a staff of 26 employees and managed a $2.5 million fiscal budget. She also served as Maryland’s Deputy State Librarian, providing support to Maryland’s public libraries by developing improved and innovative library services for those with disabilities and overseeing the Maryland Accessible Textbook program.

Lane earned her Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan and soon moved to central Missouri. She has worked as an attorney in private practice and government, and most recently was an Associate Attorney for the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Wolfner Library is a part of the Missouri State Library, a division of the secretary of state’s office. Wolfner is a free library service for Missourians who are unable to use standard print materials due to a visual or physical disability, which serves over 11,000 patrons statewide.

The Elections Division oversees all state elections for candidates, various judges and statewide ballot issues, and is responsible for upholding the fairness and security of the state’s elections. The division operates under a pair of co-directors to ensure the non-partisan administration of the division.