Two people were left with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Pike County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m., June 19, on eastbound U.S. 54 at U.S. 61.

A 2018 Chevrolet Spark was being driven by 48-year-old Lyndi L. Luck of Louisiana and a 2010 Kia Soul was being operated by 43-year-old Louanna M. Peterson of New London. Both vehicles were eastbound.

The collision occurred when the Kia stopped on U.S. 54, waiting to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. 61, and the driver of the Chevrolet failed to notice that it had stopped and struck the rear of the Kia.

Luck, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Peterson, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.





