Property owner says he was promised help

The Hannibal City Council declined a residence request for help with a stormwater problem on Tuesday night.

Jerry Lee, 4210 Stardust, said that water in a drainage area behind his home has been eroding his property four years. While a few years ago the city put rock down in other spots in the neighborhood where erosion was occurring, nothing was done to Lee's property, despite the fact he said a city official at the time told him the city would provide assistance.

"I'm not sure what recourse I have when I am promised I'm going to be taking care of," he said.

While he expressed sympathy for Lee's situation, Director of Central Services Andy Dorian cited a recently-approved policy that prohibits city forces from taking on such projects when the city does not have a right-of-way or an easement.

Dorian reminded council members that no money is budgeted for such projects and that there are literally "millions of dollars" of these type projects throughout the community.

City Attorney James Lemon said going onto private property to repair a stormwater problem with nothing more than a property owner's verbal authority could leave the city open to litigation.

Dorian said an engineer would have to be hired for such a project to ensure that whatever action was taken did not cause problems upstream or downstream.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson, noting that a "tight" budget was up for consideration, said "to be able to fund something that we don't have funding for is going to be real tough."

No action was authorized by the council to assist Lee.

In other business:

* Approval was given was given to close a city parking lot at Main Street and Bird Street to accommodate a visit from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on July 3-4.

* Use of a city-owned parking lot, and the consumption and sale of alcohol was authorized on June 30 for a Cuddle Cat Rescue fundraiser.

* A request was approved for additional street closures from June 30-July 7 during National Tom Sawyer Days.

* Street closures were OK'd for a community youth project being hosted by the Christ Apostolic Temple No. 3.

* A revision to a transportation alternative funds agreement between the city and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, regarding construction of the sidewalk on the north side of Palmyra Road, was given first reading.

* Recommendations were accepted from the traffic committee to lower the speed limit on College Avenue to 25 mph and to prohibit parking on the west side of 35th and 36th Streets.

* Stephan Franke was reappointed to the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board for term to expire in July 2023.

* A two-year employment agreement with a Lisa Peck as Hannibal's city manager was approved.

* A bill was given first reading that changes city code regarding vehicles for hire.

* A bill was given first reading that revises city code regarding alcoholic beverages and their consumption of public.

* First reading was given bills pertaining to the proposed 2019-20 city budget.

* A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to sign termination documents, a base lease and lease-purchase agreement between the city, HBPW and the Missouri Association of Municipal Utilities.

* A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to sign a master purchase power and sale agreement between the city, HBPW and Transalta Energy Marketing, Inc.

* A resolution was approved authorizing a change to the current city budget. It pertains to advertising and promotions conducted by the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

* Second and final reading was given the final plat of phase 1 and 2 of the Minnow Creek Subdivision.

* A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, at city hall regarding the voluntary annexation of 70 Meadows Road and 107 Clover Road.



danny.henley@courierpost.com