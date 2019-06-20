Members of American Legion Riders Chapter 55 of Hannibal will meet a large group of Legion Riders from elsewhere Friday morning, June 21, west of Hannibal, then ride together to the American Legion Hall on Highway MM in Hannibal

Shon Thompson, director of the local Riders Chapter, encourages the public to come and meet the group of 100 Riders as they arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon Friday. They will be served lunch at the Hall in Hannibal before continuing on their ride.

Thompson explained the ride is a fundraiser for the American Legion Scholarship Legacy Fund, a fund honoring the fallen veterans.

A nationwide fundraiser is conducted, he said, and “Missouri has been third in the country for the last few years.”

“The public is welcome to drop off donations for the fundraiser,” Thompson said, or may make donations through the website, American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

On June 22 a silent auction will take place in Eureka.

The website states The American Legionwants to ensure higher education is a possibility for children whose parents lost their lives while serving our country. In 2017, the fund was expanded to include children of VA-rated, post-9/11 veterans with a combined disability rating of 50 percent or higher.

