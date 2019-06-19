The Danville Dans built a four-run lead over the first three innings in route to an 8-3 victory over the Hannibal Hoots Tuesday night in Danville, Ill.

After scoring two runs in the first the Dans would add single tallies in the second and third innings.

The Hoots made it close, scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. But the Dans added an insurance run in the seventh and three more in the eighth to secure the win.

Losing pitcher was Kyle Rosenfeld, who gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings.

Kyler Kent had a pair of hits, both of which were doubles, to lead the Hoots' five-hit attack.

The Hoots, 6-11, were scheduled to face DuPage on Wednesday night.



