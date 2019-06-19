As the flood waters subside, the sun rises on a new chapter for B&B Theatres in Hannibal.

As the flood waters subside, the sun rises on a new chapter for B&B Theatres in Hannibal. The company has begun a full-scale remodel of its 8-screen theater in Hannibal this week. The theater will remain open throughout the process, experiencing only partial auditorium closures at a time. The effort will enhance the hometown theater, which was built in 2009.

Outdated stadium seats in all of the facility’s auditoriums will be replaced with wide, electric, heatedrecliners. The seats have become a signature staple at B&B.

B&B Theatres has some other innovations planned in addition to the recliner installation.

All of these new additions are supplemented by the B&B Theatres Backstage Pass, a guest-centered loyalty program that is completely free to join. Guests can sign up online at bbtheatres.com and also check updates and other developments at bbtheatres.com or on any of the company’s social media channels. The company anticipates an eight-week build time.