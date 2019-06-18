There will be a short pageant called “Down by the Riverside” at 11:45 a.m. at Central Park Friday, June 21.

There will be a short pageant called “Down by the Riverside” at 11:45 a.m. at Central Park Friday, June 21.

It is the ending day of the Summer Camp sponsored by Bluff City Theater and Hannibal Parks & Recreation. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be in the Bluff City Theater Annex, 403 Broadway.

The Summer camp for 5-7 year olds focuses on the Mississippi River and is taught by Gale Rublee.

The next camp is for ages 8-12 and will begin July 15. Information about the camp is available from Rublee at yeti@bluffcitytheater.com or by calling Bluff City Theater at 573-719-3226.