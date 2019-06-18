The Hannibal Hoots and Terre Haute REX split a doubleheader on Monday in Quincy, Ill. The Hoots claimed the opener by a 3-1 margin. The REX prevailed in Game Two by a 3-0 margin.

In the opening game the Hoots would score all the runs they would need in the second inning when they scored twice. They would add an insurance run in the sixth.

Brant Vanaman and Connor Manthey started the Hoot second with consecutive singles. Vanaman would score on a one-out double by Diego Munoz. Jordan Bailey drove in Manthey with a sacrifice fly.

Vanaman accounted for the Hoots' tally in the sixth, stroking a leadoff home run.

Hunter Becker, who worked the first 5 2/3 innings, was the winning hurler.

Matt Ottsen struck out the only batter he faced to record a save.

Vanaman, whose homer was his fourth of the season, led Hannibal with a pair of hits.

In the nightcap the Hoots managed just three hits as they suffered the shutout.

Losing pitcher was Hannibal starter Dylan Chisholm, who yielded a run in the only inning he worked.

Max Klein (4 2/3 innings) and Colton Panaranto (2 1/3 innings) combined for the REX shutout.

The Hoots, 6-10, were scheduled to play in Danville, Ill., on Tuesday night.



