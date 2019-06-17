A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin soon on Route E in Pike County over the Spencer Creek two miles north of U.S. Route 54 near Curryville

A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin soon on Route E in Pike County over the Spencer Creek two miles north of U.S. Route 54 near Curryville. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract earlier this year in the amount of $733,198 with a completion date of Dec. 1.

The new structure will feature an additional four feet of driving surface compared to the existing bridge, which was built in 1958. The contractor will begin setting signs on Monday, June 12 with the closure of the route scheduled for Monday, June 24. The contractor will have 90 calendar days to complete the improvement. Work will take place during daylight hours with crews working five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary, to complete the project on time.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will alert the public about updates on the projects through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). You can also visit them online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.