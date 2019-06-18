The public is invited to submit comments regarding upcoming curriculum content as the Ralls County R-II School District starts up their Summer Reading Program

The public is invited to submit comments regarding upcoming curriculum content as the Ralls County R-II School District starts up their Summer Reading Program.

A public comment period of four weeks is open to gather feedback regarding the Ralls County R-II School District’s curriculum. As you review this curriculum, please send your comments to dwoodhurst@rallsr2.k12.mo.us by July 10.

Each year, teachers update, revise, and amend the district’s curriculum to align with the state standards and local expectations. To access the curriculum from the Ralls R-II webpage (www.rallsr2.k12.mo.us), scroll to the bottom left-hand side of the main page and click on District Curriculum. To navigate the curriculum pages, use the menu on the right-hand side of the page to click on the content area and specific course you wish to view. When you click on a content area, you will see the standards for that specific area, if they exist in an electronic document. By clicking the arrow beside the content area, you can expand or collapse the content area to see a specific course or to hide the courses.

Summer Reading Program

The Ralls County Library in Center is offering a Summer Reading Program for children of all ages, birth through high school. Events throughout the summer include a dinosaur picnic, Pete the Cat at the library and events every Thursday. Mark Twain students (6-12) that read two books and are registered with this program earn a 25 percent reduction on their 1st quarter AR goal for the new school year. To register, stop by the library at 100 North Public Street in Center. Participants also earn cool prizes. The library’s phone number is 573-267-3200, and you can also find them on Facebook.