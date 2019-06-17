The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has been awarded a $365,700 USDA Rural Development grant to expand the Self-Help Housing Rehabilitation Program to four additional counties

The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has been awarded a $365,700 USDA Rural Development grant to expand the Self-Help Housing Rehabilitation Program to four additional counties.

The announcement was made by USDA Missouri Housing Programs Director Pam Anglin during the Tri-State Housing Summit June 13 at the Rialto Banquet Hall, a restored former theater in Hannibal.

In 2017, NECAC was awarded a $159,000 USDA grant to renovate 26 owner-occupied homes in Marion, Monroe, Pike and Ralls counties. The new grant will allow expansion to renovate more than 56 homes in Lincoln, Montgomery, Shelby and Warren counties.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this additional grant money,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick. “We have a great partnership with USDA and the Self-Help Housing Rehabilitation Program is one example.”

“I am proud to be part of an agency that works with strong partners like NECAC to provide them the necessary funds to ensure all folks in this area have the opportunity to complete repair work to their homes,” Anglin said. “It is a great partnership USDA Rural Development has with NECAC.”

The program will recruit income-qualifying families approved for NECAC’s rehabilitation or weatherization program. Participants will work with a NECAC construction supervisor, who will provide one-on-one instruction on the skills they need to do the projects. Supplies will be purchased by the program, but the labor will be contributed by the families or individuals.

“This is an opportunity to learn new skills and be a part of making your home more energy efficient and improve your house,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts.

NECAC had been involved in Self-Help before. Under the original program, participants worked as a team to build each other’s homes. Forty-eight houses were constructed over about 10 years starting in 1999 in Shelby, Monroe, Randolph and Montgomery counties.

More information about Self-Help Rehabilitation is available by calling the NECAC Housing Development Department at 573-325-6622 or the following NECAC Service Centers:

Lincoln County Service Coordinator Janice Allan: 11 Woodcrest Dr. in Troy – 636-528-7604.

Montgomery County Service Coordinator Patsy Cox, 137 Farnen in Montgomery City – 573-564-3606.

Shelby County Service Coordinator Lisa Blickhan: 204 E. Third in Shelbyville – 573-633-2210.

Warren County Service Coordinator Desiree Antoniou, 120 E. Main in Warrenton -- 636-456-8191.