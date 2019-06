The program's theme will be “The Conduct and The Call”

The National Day of Monthly Prayer service for June will feature the theme, “The Conduct and the Call,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Light Ministry International, 3131 Rendlen in Hannibal.

Host Pastors will be Pastors Jesse and Leann Soodrum. Speakers will be Donette Douglas, Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd and Lydia Shumake.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 573-822-6395.