U.S. Route 61/U.S. Route 136 is now open between Alexandria and Keokuk, Iowa after being closed due to flooding. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews have cleaned and made the necessary repairs to the road and shoulder.

It's summer travel season — please be sure you and all your passengers are wearing your seat belts, and the driver of the vehicle is not distracted. Obey the speed limit, and please follow the rules of the road when crossing four lanes of highway at a non-signalized intersection.