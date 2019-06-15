Henry H. Gerdes, 83, of Vandalia, died at the scene of a collision at 1:25 .m. Friday, June 14, in New London.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gerdes was driving a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country van and crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 at Route A.

Officers said the collision occurred when Gerdes pulled into the path of a northbound 2014 Ford F350 driven by Bryce C. Rasmusson, 37, of Jesup, Iowa.

Gerdes was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. by Ralls County Coroner Robert VanWinkle.

Rasmusson, his wife, Heather M. Rasmusson, 36, and his children, Madison C. Rasmusson, 9, and Riley C. Rasmusson, 6, were using safety devices. They suffered minor injuries and went by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, New London Police Department, Ralls County EMS and Ralls County Fire Department.