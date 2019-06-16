Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be patching the driving surface from Monday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 26 on Route A in Ralls County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be patching the driving surface from Monday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 26 on Route A in Ralls County. The road will be closed from Route H to Route J. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these time. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news, text alerts and sign up for e-updates.