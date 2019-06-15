Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform resurfacing work on Route C in Marion County

Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform resurfacing work on Route C in Marion County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Marion County Route C — Monday, June 17, the road will be closed from Route Z in Shelby County to Route K for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Marion County Route C — Tuesday, June 18, the road will be closed from Route K to Route DD for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Marion County Route C — Wednesday, June 19, the road will be closed from Route DD to Route Z for resurfacing. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Marion County Route C — Thursday, June 20, the road will be closed from Route Z in Shelby County to Route Z for sealing operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news, text alerts and sign up for e-updates.