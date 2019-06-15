Sharon and Chuck Huston Jr. will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary June 15, 2019

Sharon and Chuck Huston Jr. will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary June 15, 2019.

They were married June 15, 1979 at the First Christian Church, Hamilton, Ill., by the late Rev. Charles Harris.

Their parents are the late Ina and Fred Harmon and Eddie Richardson of Hamilton and the late

Charles and Harriett Huston Sr. of Hannibal.

They have one son, Cory Huston, his wife, Amber, and their two grandchildren, Jax and Shayne.