The Hannibal Hoots improved their record to 5-8 on Thursday night when they defeated the Quincy Gems 13-2 in Quincy, Ill.

After failing to score in the top of the first the Hoots scored in the next six consecutive innings. During that string of offense the Hoots twice plated four runs in an inning, doing so in the third and sixth innings.

Quincy led Hannibal 2-1 entering the third inning. That's when the Hoots took the lead for good.

After the first two batters were retired in the Hoots' third Joe Roscetti and Benjamin Swords drew walks.

Roscetti scored the tying run and Swords the go-ahead tally on a single by Kyler Kent.

Following a single by Brant Vanaman, Grant Hannant delivered a two-run double.

Vanaman had a big night for the Hoots, going 4 for 5 with a pair of home runs and a double. He scored four times and drove in three runs.

Also enjoying a memorable night at the dish was Kent, who had three hits, scored twice and drove in a pair.

The Hoots' other homer in the game came off the bat of Jared Wegner.

Parker Heidorf, the second of three Hoot pitchers, picked up win. He threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball. He gave up just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.

Cruz Meier contributed 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to cap the victory. He gave up a hit and struck out three.

JD Deany was the Hoots' starting pitcher. He worked the first two innings.

The Hoots and Gems were scheduled to square off again Friday night.



