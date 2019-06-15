Free rain or shine event includes fishing, education and lunch at Lake Hannibal Estates

The Hannibal Elks Lodge #1198 will hold their third Fishing Extragavanza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 Lake Hannibal Estates.

Elks personnel currently have 160 kids pre-registered. They normally only request up to 100 but they will turn no kid away pre-registered. Each kid will go home with their very own fishing pole.

Volunteers with the Elks Lodge provide everything including food and drinks for each child and their families. They will be educated on water and fishing safety we have a conservation officer come out and speak. Trophies are provided for the biggest fish, smallest fish, most caught and odd catch such as turtle and tennis balls for each age group.

For some particiipants, this is their first time ever fishing.

Jennifer Foster said it was great to see the interaction between them and their parents or grandparents.

“Last year when I was walking by I heard a grandparent say I cant believe this. I'm putting a worm on hook for my grandchild — it was great.”

The Elks Lodge is honored to be able to put this event on through our Beacon Grant and able to give back to the youth in our community. This is a rain or shine event as they will be educated, receive their pole and the Elks will feed them.