Even though he is a busy father of four with a full-time medical practice at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, Adam Samartoni, doctor of osteopathy, shared that he is “delighted to serve” as medical director at the Hannibal Free Clinic.

“I think I started volunteering in 2012, having had an interest in the Free Clinic upon moving to Hannibal in 2010. I heard about it from an HRMG colleague who was serving as medical director of the Clinic at the time, Dr. Richard Draper,” he said. “And then several doctors just kept asking me, and finally I said to myself, why am I hesitating?

“As a whole, the patients I care for at the Free Clinic are the kindest, hardest-working people I’ve ever met. Their expressions of gratitude are so refreshing. Honestly, it’s a joy and an honor to serve these patients. As a Christian, this is exactly the kind of work I want to do,” he said.

Dr. Samaritoni graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and then completed a three-year Family Medicine residency at Quincy Family Medicine Residency in Quincy, Ill. He was then recruited to become a part of the HRMG Family Practice group in 2010 where he currently practices family medicine in both Hannibal and Monroe City.

Dr. Samaritoni indicates that he would certainly encourage others to volunteer at the Free Clinic, but admits that his reasoning may be a bit unorthodox. “Proverbs 14:31 says, ‘Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.' Therefore,” he said, “I feel called and privileged to volunteer my time to help these patients, because it is my strong belief that God is greatly concerned about the welfare of the poor. And when we join Him in the things He cares about, it honors Him.”

The Hannibal Free Clinic is a local, non-profit United Way agency that cares for patients through volunteerism, charitable gifts and in-kind contributions. Currently, seven local medical providers volunteer at the Clinic, complemented by a myriad of other types of volunteers and donated services given by Hannibal Regional and other supporting agencies. The Hannibal Free Clinic has provided nearly 15,000 visits and facilitated access to 20,000 prescriptions valued at more than $15,000,000 for patients who have no insurance and are living at 150 percent of poverty or below. Of the more than 2,000 unique patients who have received care at the Free Clinic nearly half are working in a job in which they do not receive benefits, yet are not eligible for Medicaid or subsidized insurance on the federal healthcare exchanges. The Clinic is managed by Sharon Webster, RN at Hannibal Regional.