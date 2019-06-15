Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will be doing the following culvert work in the upcoming weeks in Shelby County

Shelby County Route Z — Monday, June 24, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 36 to Shelby County Route C for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Shelby County Route TT — Tuesday, June 25, the road will be closed from U.S. 36 to Shelby County Route DD for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Shelby County Route BB — Wednesday, June 26, the road will be closed from Shelby County Route M to Missouri Route 15 for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Shelby County Route P — Thursday, June 27, the road closed from MO 15 to County Road 235 for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit MoDOT online at www.modot.org/northeast.