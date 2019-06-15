Choose to be okay.

In the Walmart parking lot one day, Dad and I sat ready to pull out when two cars on each side started out of their spaces

Although they almost kissed bumpers, their responses weren't quite as sweet. I watched each woman throw her hands in the air as they relentlessly honked at one another. If not for being completely annoyed at the situation, I would have laughed.

There they sat.

A Walmart showdown, who gets to move first (I wanted it to be me because Dad was exhausted from his chemo and needed to get home) but I just sat there watching them both get angrier.

Horns blaring. Cuss words flying. Probably a few fingers in the air.

Thankfully neither of them got out of their vehicles - and honestly I would have said something but I try to avoid angry people for the simple fact that my nine-year old could take me down if I didn’t control his Playstation settings.

Finally they pulled back into their spaces, and one let the other go.

Thank you, lady.

Thank you for finally deciding that sometimes it is fine to relent. Even if you think you're right, and are totally convinced that the other person is wrong.

(Although, since I saw the whole thing from the outside, I would be able to tell them that they just pulled out at the exact same moment. So neither of them were wrong until they got mad.)

When I worked at the school library, kids often got into scuffles about who was first in line. It never really mattered to them that they were taking up more time arguing over whose right it was to check out first.

In the long run all it did was cause everyone around them to get loud. (I mean, if they weren’t already loud, because getting second graders to be quiet in the library is like taking a group of squirrels to church.) And kids always want to take sides.

“She was here first - I saw it.”

“But weren’t you in the back of the library with your back turned?”

“Yes but she’s my best friend and so she was here first.”

Kids - not unlike adults - are famous for jumping to conclusions. They didn’t want all the facts. They didn’t want to look at a different perspective. They just wanted to know whose side they were supposed to be on.

And then they looked at me to fix it.

They want to see their offender get scolded. They want this wrong to be righted.

Truth is, and due to my chronic tendency to space out, I usually have no idea who came first. So most of the time, I told them this.

"One of you has to be the bigger person here and decide to be okay. Make the choice not to let this small thing ruin your day."

That is a whole lot of life. Understanding that despite those who wrong us, we can still have a good day. We get so caught up in who is right and who is wrong, when many times it doesn’t even matter.

It is doing what’s right - not being right - that’s important. Doing what’s right brings needed change. We would be in trouble if people lost their willingness to stand up for societal wrongs.

Martin Luther King, Jr. fought against a very wrong society. Rosa Parks refused to be treated unfairly.

Kids in school stand up to bullies.

Soldiers stand for us all.

These are things that matter. These are problems to be solved. These people aren’t on missions to prove themselves right - they have made it their mission to right a wrong. This is such an important difference.

When it comes to petty arguments, the need to be right tends to cloud doing what is right.

Because the most noble thing you can do is admit when you’re wrong.

There’s something beautiful in that - when we lower our walls and drop our weapons. Petty arguments often crumble in the wind of a white flag.

When that woman finally relented, everyone around her was better off.

She chose to let go of a petty issue. She chose to be okay. Even though she was probably still convinced she was right.

And that’s what we all need to do sometimes.

Choose to be okay.